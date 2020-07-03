Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker: Bandai Namco announces Season Pass 3

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bandai Namco Games has announced that Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker (released in 2018) will receive a third Season Pass this year with new content, which, however, have not yet been revealed by the publisher.

The first Season Pass added well to the roster nine characters: Jiraiya, Hiruzen, Orochimaru, Minato Namikaze, Tobirama Senju, Hashirama Senju, Tsunade, Obito Uchiha and Madara Uchiha. Season Pass 2 brought instead as a dowry ten more heroes including Zabuza Momochi, Haku, Onoki, Killer B, Sasuke Uchiha (Boruto), Ino Yamanaka, Might Guy, Mei Terumi and Naruto Uzumaki (Boruto).

In all likelihood the Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker Season Pass 3 will be announced during the Bandai Play Anime Live event scheduled for July 23, it is a showcase dedicated to the news on the Japanese publisher's anime games, in addition to Naruto probably in this occasion we will have further details on the next games Dragon Ball, one piece, Sword Art Online and all the other anime and manga franchises of Bandai Namco Games.