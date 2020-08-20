Entertainment

Naruto: This Rock Lee cosplay surpasses all the limits of the Chakra Gates

August 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Who does not remember it clash between Rock Lee and Gaara? This battle of Naruto is one of the best known, one of the most epic and one of the most popular. The discovery of the true skills of Gaara, the strength and commitment of Rock Lee, the moves of the highest level for the genin, all manage to involve the spectator in that confrontation.

It was also one of the only times we have seen Rock Lee at the peak of his power thanks to the doors of the Chakra. After an exchange of blows, Maito Gai's pupil began opening the first doors, obtaining disproportionate power. The epicness of those scenes also reached the MMA rings, to show how much Rock Lee has touched the hearts of fans.

Jason Jaeger has decided to pay homage to the character and his desire to get involved to the last despite the very heavy handicaps that made it difficult for him to be a ninja. Below we can see hers Rock Lee cosplay while activating the chakra gates: black hair is raised while all around him a row of blue chakras rise. The rest of the clothes match Rock Lee's classic outfit, even helping himself with some digital graphics to get some effects.

Beyond Rock Lee, the peak of Taijutsu was reached by Gai in another very epic scene of Naruto.

