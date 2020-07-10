Naruto: This excellent Itachi Uchiha cosplay is ready to hypnotize you

Share it:

Masashi Kishimoto has described in 72 volumes a world full of multifaceted and fascinating characters, many of whom have entered the collective imagination. From the protagonists Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha to many others, there is certainly one of the most appreciated characters Itachi Uchiha.

Akatsuki's member is one of the most fascinating characters in the world of Naruto and has long been an antagonist in history, especially for Sasuke. The first time he was introduced he went to Konoha with his partner Kisame Hoshigaki. He immediately became iconic for the clothes with the red cloud and the straw hat with the rattles he wore.

That disguise of Itachi Uchiha was taken over by the cosplayer Yuuji who with various photo sets has perfectly perfected the cosplay of this Naruto character. Below you can see the photos where there is the Itachi cosplay and the boy manages to capture the details of the character well. Taking advantage of some effects created with Adobe Photoshop, the image takes on even more ethereal and mystical outlines.

