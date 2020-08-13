Naruto: the top 5 of the most beautiful acronyms of the first anime with the blonde ninja

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Naruto is a historical anime. It was Studio Pierrot in 2002 to give life to the animated transposition of the well-known manga by Masashi Kishimoto which at the time was causing a sensation on Weekly Shonen Jump. The adventures of the blond ninja were appreciated by all from its earliest stages thanks to the story woven by Kishimoto and his characters.

The credit, however, also goes to the acronyms and music introduced in the Naruto anime, which opened and closed the episodes adequately. Let's see together the five most beautiful Naruto acronyms, chosen from the nine opening and fifteen endings of the anime of 220 episodes.

Naruto Ending 01 – "Wind" : let's start with a closing theme, the first, made by Yoshio Akeboshi, one of the most iconic of the saga.

: let's start with a closing theme, the first, made by Yoshio Akeboshi, one of the most iconic of the saga. Naruto Opening 02 – "Haruka Kanata" : Asian Kung Fu Generations were chosen to open the episodes related to the Chunin Exam saga, and for this reason the song goes well with the video that portrays all the participants in this long and exhausting tournament.

: Asian Kung Fu Generations were chosen to open the episodes related to the Chunin Exam saga, and for this reason the song goes well with the video that portrays all the participants in this long and exhausting tournament. Naruto Opening 04 – "Go!" : the third theme we choose from the world of Naruto is the one prepared by Flow, If the video is made very simple, with a succession of characters that scroll horizontally, the prepared song manages to give a good rhythm becoming memorable.

: the third theme we choose from the world of Naruto is the one prepared by Flow, If the video is made very simple, with a succession of characters that scroll horizontally, the prepared song manages to give a good rhythm becoming memorable. Naruto Opening 05 – "Seishun Kyosokoku" : the rhapsody of the youth of the Sambomaster is an iconic theme of Naruto, with a fast pace and powerful tones that was suitable for the moment that the anime was going through, with the ending of the arc of the chase of Sasuke.

: the rhapsody of the youth of the Sambomaster is an iconic theme of Naruto, with a fast pace and powerful tones that was suitable for the moment that the anime was going through, with the ending of the arc of the chase of Sasuke. Naruto Ending 07 – "Mountain A Go Go Two": played by Captain Straydum, it is an excellent closing theme accompanied by a more particular but certainly captivating video.

Unfortunately, a couple of acronyms that would have deserved mention remained out of this list, in your opinion which are the best five Naruto acronyms? We also review some of the historical moments from the Naruto manga, while a Team 7 cosplay takes us back to the old days.