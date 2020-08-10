Naruto: the second hokage is shown in a very faithful cosplay of Hakken

Share it:

The entire history of the Leaf Village, the land so dear to Naruto, has placed its roots in the figure of hogake, the leader who has placed his life before safeguarding the territory. The epic of Masashi Kishimoto has repeatedly referred to these personalities, even going into detail in some cases.

Still, there is a ninja who often tends to fall within the shadow of his older brother, Hashirama, due to a less strong but more rational idealism. Tobirama Senju, the second Hokage, is one of the personalities who most of all gave order to Konoha, establishing rules and laws that have earned the political and economic prosperity of the Leaf Village. Despite this, the character continues to fascinate the community, which has prompted many fans to link his identity to the figure of Kashin Koji, before this was revealed in the last chapters of Boruto.

As proof of its popularity, the latest spectacular cosplay of hakken, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news, which portrays the Hokage in a realistic key. The interpretation has met with considerable uproar within the community, with 15 thousand expressions of appreciation within hours of publication and with thousands of comments from Naruto fans. The cosplayer, in fact, managed to very well simulate some of the characteristics of the original character, starting from the facial expressions.

And you, however, what do you think of this interpretation, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.