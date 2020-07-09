Naruto: The NaruHina couple helps a fan get the yes after a marriage proposal

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Masashi Kishimoto ended Naruto in 2014, a historical manga which then also ended as anime a few years later. The history of the mangaka will however remain immortal and can still be reread for free on MangaPlus today. Someone decided to use the memories generated by the Naruto story in more particular and romantic way.

While not focusing on the romantic side, Kishimoto developed a strong component in the film Naruto the Last where feelings developed between Naruto and Hinata definitively. Now published several years ago, Naruto the Last led to the first kiss between the two and then to the wedding. A Naruto fan decided to use those characters as inspiration for a wedding promise.

The photo you can see at the bottom, from Naruto's subReddit, shows that everything went well: after making the proposed with a photo of Naruto and Hinata, the fan got a yes from his partner. The pic has obviously become appreciated for the tenderness and romanticism of the gesture. Who knows if in the future the two will dedicate the name of one of the children to Naruto, or who knows, dedicating it to the next generation with Boruto who is now capturing anime fans.