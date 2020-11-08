Naruto: the master Masashi Kishimoto turns 46 years old

There are figures who with their genius manage to change the lives of many other people. This is the case of the Japanese mangaka Masashi Kishimoto, who with Naruto before and Naruto: Shippuden then marked our adolescence. Happy birthday to the creator of one of the most popular franchises of the last twenty years.

November 8 can almost be considered a sacred day for fans of anime and manga: in 1974, on this date Masashi Kishimoto was born, legendary creator of Naruto. Serialized on Weekly Shonen Jump from 1999 to 2014, the Naruto manga has sold over 250 million copies worldwide, becoming one of the most popular works by fans.

Born in Okayama prefecture, Kishimoto showed his passion for manga from a young age. Inspired by his favorite anime Doraemon, in the company of his brother he made beautiful illustrations. But the release of Dragon Ball revolutionized his way of drawing and its future vision. In fact, Toriyama’s work directed Kishimoto towards the profession of the mangaka.

After some small jobs with which he won prizes, Kishimoto set to work on Naruto, a work that he consecrated him among the greatest. Given the success, video games, animated series and films have been taken from this work. After the conclusion of Naruto: Shippuden, Kishimoto tried to replicate himself with Samurai 8: The Tale of Hachimaru; the result, however, is not even remotely comparable. Currently, the mangaka is overseeing Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, Naruto seqeul. Wishing Kishimoto happy birthday