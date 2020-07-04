Naruto: the manga is available for free and legally with MangaPlus

Share it:

MangaPlus is, week after week, making quarantine easier for manga readers. Some special chapters of important works are arriving on the platform owned by the Shueisha publishing house. At the beginning there was ONE PIECE, followed by other series such as Bleach. Now it's the turn of Naruto.

As it happened for the other manga, Naruto will be available with some chapters on MangaPlus for a limited period. Until next Friday readers will be able to take advantage of the chapters from three narrative arcs.

The first focuses on battle between Naruto and Sasuke in the Valley of the End. However, only their clash and not the whole chase saga will be available, with the chapters published ranging from 218 to 234.

in the Valley of the End. However, only their clash and not the whole chase saga will be available, with the chapters published ranging from 218 to 234. The second group of shared chapters goes from 384 to 402 and is based on the clash between Sasuke and Itachi .

. Finally the third group presents one of Naruto's topical battles. From chapter 418 to 450 we can finally reread Naruto VS Pain, among the highest moments of the entire Masashi Kishimoto manga.

On MangaPlus it will still be possible to follow the Naruto chapters that are loaded regularly, as well as the sequel written by Ukyo Kodachi and designed by Mikio Ikemoto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations arrived at chapter 47.