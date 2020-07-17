Entertainment

Naruto: the journey traveled by the protagonist was devised by Kishimoto well before Shippuden

July 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The one of Narute is one of the most important and famous series of the industry, an epic that between chapters of the manga and episodes of the anime adaptation has seen millions and millions of fans remain entranced by the adventures of that group of ninja that today many of us remember with great happiness and nostalgia.

Naruto in particular, as a protagonist, has always been at the center of the story and throughout the course of history has gone out of its path of growth, with Naruto Shippuden in particular who would have finally marked his future, bringing it to become the Seventh Hokage of the Leaf Village, loved and respected by all, a journey of external and internal growth that has accompanied us for years and years.

Well, a user on Reddit recently published the cover of the 96th chapter of the manga, entitled "An unexpected visitor" and depicting the young Naruto but this time portrayed in the possible shoes of a Jounin (as seen at the bottom of the news), in fact showing how Masashi Kishimoto already had in mind the path – and the finish line – that would have characterized Naruto's journey. After all, not infrequently particularly long productions are already "complete" in the mind of those who are making them.

READ:  The Order season 2 expecting it to be 2020

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that one of the most famous battles seen in Naruto has been made available on MangaPlus. Furthermore, just recently a fan has conquered users with a splendid Naruto-themed cosplay dedicated to Itachi Uchiha.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.