Naruto: the journey traveled by the protagonist was devised by Kishimoto well before Shippuden

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The one of Narute is one of the most important and famous series of the industry, an epic that between chapters of the manga and episodes of the anime adaptation has seen millions and millions of fans remain entranced by the adventures of that group of ninja that today many of us remember with great happiness and nostalgia.

Naruto in particular, as a protagonist, has always been at the center of the story and throughout the course of history has gone out of its path of growth, with Naruto Shippuden in particular who would have finally marked his future, bringing it to become the Seventh Hokage of the Leaf Village, loved and respected by all, a journey of external and internal growth that has accompanied us for years and years.

Well, a user on Reddit recently published the cover of the 96th chapter of the manga, entitled "An unexpected visitor" and depicting the young Naruto but this time portrayed in the possible shoes of a Jounin (as seen at the bottom of the news), in fact showing how Masashi Kishimoto already had in mind the path – and the finish line – that would have characterized Naruto's journey. After all, not infrequently particularly long productions are already "complete" in the mind of those who are making them.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that one of the most famous battles seen in Naruto has been made available on MangaPlus. Furthermore, just recently a fan has conquered users with a splendid Naruto-themed cosplay dedicated to Itachi Uchiha.