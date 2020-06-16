Naruto: the iconic Team 7 photo reproduced in a nostalgic cosplay

Share it:

With the end of the opera magna by Kishimoto, Naruto, and the release of the sequel, the three protagonists of the Team 7: Sasuke, Sakura and Naruto, have been replaced by Boruto, Mitsuki is Sarada. However, this certainly did not make fans forget the first trio, the one that made everyone fall in love with the series.

If you are passionate about Kishimoto's work, then, you will know very well all that i three guys had to face from the beginning of Naruto, until the end of Naruto Shippuden and, if you are also following in sequels, you will know what, still today, they continue to face and do. Although for the majority of the main series the three guys have been separated, especially with Sasuke, because of the desire for revenge that took him away from Leaf Village, seeing them together again at the end of Shippuden was something really beautiful.

With the Ostustuki threatening once again the land and the road of Boruto which is becoming increasingly tormented and difficult, some fans have decided to release the tension by creating a cosplay worthy of the original Team 7, the ninja trio maybe less together of the whole saga, but with the highest fighting potential of all.

Well, as you can see from the post reported at the bottom of the article, the cosplayer roxanne.kho, in cooperation with three other Instagram artists, he played one of the more iconic photographs of the entire Naruto series and which perfectly encloses the true essence of Team 7. As you can see, there are not only Sasuke, Sakura and Naruto, but the master is also present Kakashi, to enrich even more a perfect picture.

What do you think of the work created by the four cosplayers? Feel free to write it below in the comments.