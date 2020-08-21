Entertainment

Naruto: the iconic Ichiraku Ramen could become an official LEGO set

August 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Naruto , like many other anime series, has never obtained official LEGO merchandise, and for this reason several fans have recreated some settings with the most famous colored bricks in the world, and recently two fans of the ninja have presented an unexpected project, capable to involve more than 9000 supporters.

As you can see in the video linked to the news, it was presented the incredible set of the iconic Ichiraku Ramen Shop, a meeting place that we have often seen both in the pages of the manga and in the animated transposition of the work of Masashi Kishimoto.

The idea came from DadiTwins and David y Diego Escalona, ​​who shared the video on his YouTube channel. In addition to the models of the characters, made very well, the final glance seems to recall that of the limited edition sets signed by LEGO. Given the enthusiasm of many people for the project, the Danish company has decided to consider the distribution of the set on the market once 10,000 supporters were reached.

READ:  Attack on Titan: let's relive the most shocking moments of the anime together

Considering the current figure, it is not long, and it would be an incredible event for the world of anime and manga, which would finally succeed to establish itself also in the LEGO market with official products. The figures included in the set are: Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi Teuchi, Ayame and Iruka, each with two expressions and exclusive accessories.

Recall that Rock Lee came to life in a very faithful cosplay, and we leave you with a splendid statue of Itachi style ANBU.

