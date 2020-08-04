Naruto: the final version of Sasuke is shown in the h0llymolly cosplay

Share it:

The legacy of Naruto, the masterpiece of Masashi Kishimoto, is now all in the hands of his spin-off sequel curated by Mikio Ikemoto and Ukyo Kodachi. Despite this, the original series was the guarantor of unparalleled popularity, the result of an interesting story and a slow development of the characterization of the characters.

Even today, in fact, publishers continue to focus on the manga by occasionally offering special editions of the volumes. Inevitably, this can also lead to some controversy when the result does not meet expectations, an exemplary case is the fuss raised by the cover edited by a Marvel artist for Viz Media.

But behind the publishing houses, the grueling support work continues from the communities which, through the creativity of their users, celebrate the franchise with ingenious three-dimensional illustrations and representations of the characters. The last of which is signed h0llymolly, cosplayer with over 160 thousand followers only on Instragm, which he tried to propose again the latest version of Sasuke Uchiha shown in the manga, or with sharingan and rinnegan. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, has received an ovation from the public, reflecting more than 26 thousand positive events attached to the photo.

And you, instead, what do you think of this cosplay, do you like it?