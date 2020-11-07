Naruto: The Erotic Technique is more powerful than ever in this cosplay

To the sound of Rasengan and the Technique of Superior Body Multiplication, Naruto defended the Leaf Village from the most fearsome opponents. But the most powerful technique used by the protagonist of Masashi Kishimoto’s work is another, the Sexy no Jutsu.

The Technique of Eroticism, or Sexy no Jutsu, is an extreme variant of the Body Transformation Technique with which you turns into an undressed woman to attract the opponent’s attention. This particular jutsu was invented by Naruto when he was still a child and was passed down to Konohamaru first and then to Boruto.

This technique is one of the funniest in the Naruto universe, but since the protagonist of Masashi Kishimoto’s work has become the Seventh Hokage of Konoha it has been almost abandoned. Despite Boruto inheriting this jutsu from his father, Naruto fans still prefer the original version.

The cosplayer Jannet in Cosplay, on her Instagram profile, showed off this technique. Unlike the version created by Naruto, however, in this case the girl is covered from the orange Hokage sweatshirt; are you perhaps disappointed?