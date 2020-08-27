Naruto: the dangerous Orochimaru becomes a splendid 400 euro statue

Share it:

Among the numerous brands that have been able to breach the hearts of millions and millions of users, there is no doubt that the epic of Naruto is one of the most famous, a franchise that in the course of its long run has been able to conquer millions and millions of fans, including readers and viewers all over the planet.

The success has obviously led to the creation of countless parallel productions – including spin-offs, video games, films and much more – flanked by a real sequel to the original manga, or that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations who is making the fans talk a lot, who continue to praise the work with fan art and cosplay of great quality. Given the results obtained, it should therefore not be surprising that more and more companies have decided to launch into the creation of themed gadgets designed for the most distinctly collector public, including Zero Studio, a company that has returned to the spotlight thanks to the presentation of a new Naruto-themed figure specifically dedicated to Orochimaru.

As can be viewed through the images at the bottom of news, the work is characterized by a huge amount of detail and showcases our well-known and dangerous ninja ready for battle, with a final rendition as successful as it is terrifying. As announced by the company, the product will be released in the first quarter of 2021 for a price of 399 euros – not counting the shipping costs -, but on the other hand it has been announced that everything is already pre-orderable, even if in total they will be made available only 400 pieces worldwide.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently a beautiful Naruto-themed statue dedicated to Sasuke Uchiha was also unveiled.