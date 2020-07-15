Entertainment

Naruto: the clash between Madara and Gai contains a precious Easter Egg do you remember?

July 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
One of the highest moments of the entire narrative of Naruto Shippuden is certainly the clash between Gai Maito and Madara Uchiha, which took place in the final bars of the Masashi Kishimoto manga. To make this incredible clash even more significant, a fan managed to find a moving Easter Egg linked to the Rock Lee master.

Gai Maito and his pupil Rock Lee quickly achieved incredible success among fans of the series, probably because they managed to become great ninja even without using ninjutsu, and focusing almost exclusively on training and physical perfection. Rock Lee showed his true abilities in clashing with Gaara of the desert, and Gai in turn managed to face the powerful Madara Uchiha.

By opening the 8 doors, and coming very close to death, Gai managed to put the founder of the Uchiha clan in extreme difficulty, who during the clash or proclaims "the stronger ninja I've ever faced ". These words are deeply connected to the desire that Gai had when he was not yet a genin.

In fact, a fan shared the image that you can find at the bottom of the news, where a little Gai declares that he wants to become the strongest in the village. Gai's hard training certainly paid off, effectively making him one of the most powerful ninjas in the Naruto universe.

Recall that recently the character of Naruto has obtained a new figure, while a splendid collectible statue has been dedicated to Might Gai.

