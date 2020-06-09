Entertainment

Naruto: the characters in the series become kittens thanks to these cute figures

June 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Within the rich industry of anime and manga, it is not uncommon to see productions that have proved capable of becoming so famous as to become involved in marketing campaigns and in the strangest initiatives, works which include the great and well-known epic of Naruto, which now has millions and millions of fans.

Speaking of unusual initiatives – removed the amazing statues that often and willingly manage to steal the hearts of the most willing collectors -, Naruto himself has been involved in what many would call an idea at least "peculiar". The MegaTreaShop company has in fact decided to capitalize on production by creating a curious line of figures dedicated to some of the most famous protagonists of Naruto, however, offering them in a feline version.

As can be seen from the image at the bottom of the news, the product line, entitled Nyantomo Big Nyaruto !, will allow all interested parties to buy their own themed figurine, being able to choose between Naruto, Sasuka, Sakura and Kakashi. According to what was announced, each of the kittens is 10cm tall and is sold at a price of 1540 yen, equal to 14.05 dollars, a very low cost and that will allow all interested parties to get their own "ninja kitty". Always according to what the company said, the pre-orders will open in August while the publication of the whole is currently scheduled for November 2020.

READ:  Riverdale Season 4: Archie and Betty Are In Jughead's Bunker! Read More To Know!!

Before saying goodbye, we finally remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can find our special dedicated to the analogies and differences between Naruto and Samurai 8.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.