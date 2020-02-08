Naruto Shippuden: the time Itachi Uchiha went to the stove

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As a fan of Naruto such you are, you cannot avoid knowing one of the most iconic and exhilarating special episodes of the entire Masashi Kishimoto franchise. Well, if you think you've seen everything, know that you're wrong, and very big too. Itachi Uchiha in the kitchen is a real triumph of fun.

The love that binds all Naruto fans to Itachi it is indescribable, as one of the most characterized and fascinating characters of the entire series. Even today, in fact, fans have fun looking for details in the episodes that see him as protagonist. And precisely between these episodes it is impossible do not mention the promotional OAV released in conjunction with the release of Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution.

In the episode in question, entitled "Sunny Side Battle!" Itachi takes care of her little brother, Sasuke, making him breakfast. You can retrieve an exhilarating clip through the video attached at the bottom of the news that depicts all the frustration of the Akatsuki member in try to cook a perfect fried egg. One of the elements of the episode that the fans found most enjoyable was watching Itachi slowly lose patience due to a series of mistakes and unfortunate events.

And you, on the other hand, found the OAV funny? Let us know what you think, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having looked at this action figure that imagines the clash between Itachi and Sasuke.