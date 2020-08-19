Naruto Shippuden: the puppeteer Sasori returns thanks to a beautiful statuette

Share it:

Naruto Shippuden has generated such a large brand that figurines and action figures are produced all the time. From the cheapest and affordable ones to huge statues that cost an arm and a leg, every fan can be able to find the product they like best, also because the characters produced are so many.

From the head of Akatsuki Nagato presented a few months ago, let's move on to the statuette of Sasori. The puppeteer is a legendary ninja and well known in the Land of the Wind for his conquests, his deadly techniques and his skill. The red sand ninja was also one of Naruto Shippuden's first enemies, faced by Sakura Haruno and old Chiyo, among other things the criminal's grandmother.

In the anime, Sasori makes use of several puppets but the ones that stand out the most are Hiruko, in which he usually encloses himself, and the Third Kazekage, a user of iron sand. Both puppets stand out together with the original body in the statuette that you can see below in the MundoKame Tweet.

Created by Clouds Studio and scheduled for early 2021, Sasori is 40cm high, 25cm wide and 28cm deep. It is already available for pre-order at a cost of € 265. Will you buy it? Instead, another Kakashi figurine went viral thanks to a fan.