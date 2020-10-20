Naruto Shippuden: the official watches dedicated to Team 7 arrive

The series of Naruto represents one of the pillars of battle shonen and the manga industry in general, and the adventures and characters created by Masashi Kishimoto still continue to win millions of fans around the world, also thanks to an impressive amount of merchandise dedicated to the series on the market.

More than 21 years have passed since the first Naruto chapter appeared on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, it was in fact the October 4, 1999, and in this time span a lot of figures, collectible statues have been produced, and even replicas of some of the most iconic objects in the series, which we often see used in fantastic cosplay. And now, thanks to one collaboration with Citizen Watch, fans can also wear watches made specifically for Team 7 members.

This was announced by Citizen itself, one of Japan’s largest wristwatch manufacturers, publishing the photo you find at the bottom of the news. As you can see each piece is distinct by the color that distinguishes the characters of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura e Kakashi, with the Leaf village symbol in the upper quadrant, and the symbols of the Sharingan, the Hermit of the Six Paths Mode, and the Byakugo in the lower quadrant.

The models will be available from November 19, at a price of 330 dollars each.