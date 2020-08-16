Naruto Shippuden: the 5 most beautiful anime openings

Share it:

Naruto Shippuden is one of the most famous and important anime that exists. There are many merits that must be given to the work, from the execution of the story to the characters presented, despite all the flaws. Surely a point in favor goes to the music, which between OST and theme songs accompany the scenes of the episodes well.

After seeing the five most beautiful Naruto acronyms, let's focus on 5 most beautiful opening of Naruto Shippuden. This time we decided to dedicate ourselves only to the opening themes, choosing five of the twenty produced during the long television broadcast.

Naruto Shippuden Opening 01 – Hero's Come Back – nobodyknows +, the return of the hero is accompanied by a sufficient video but a very captivating song that alternates between melodic singing and stronger rap.

– nobodyknows +, the return of the hero is accompanied by a sufficient video but a very captivating song that alternates between melodic singing and stronger rap. Naruto Shippuden Opening 06 – Sign – Flow, one of the most beautiful acronyms ever and which is accompanied by an almost perfect video, which excellently introduces the saga of Uchiha and Jiraiya, arousing many emotions.

– Flow, one of the most beautiful acronyms ever and which is accompanied by an almost perfect video, which excellently introduces the saga of Uchiha and Jiraiya, arousing many emotions. Naruto Shippuden Opening 07 – Toumei Datta Sekai – Hata Tomohiro, the Pain saga is introduced by this theme that distances itself visually from the classic Naruto opening, with more dynamism. The song instead is perfect for the scenes and the moment of the saga.

– Hata Tomohiro, the Pain saga is introduced by this theme that distances itself visually from the classic Naruto opening, with more dynamism. The song instead is perfect for the scenes and the moment of the saga. Naruto Shippuden Opening 08 – Diver – NICO Touches the Walls, the song of the group is engaging and fits perfectly into the video which focuses mainly on Naruto and Sasuke.

– NICO Touches the Walls, the song of the group is engaging and fits perfectly into the video which focuses mainly on Naruto and Sasuke. Naruto Shippuden Opening 16 – Silhouette – Kana Boon, is unquestionably one of Naruto Shippuden's best openings, acclaimed by all and which led Kana Boon to compose other songs for the brand.

What are your favorite acronyms? And have you already read our Naruto: Shippuden review?