Naruto Shippuden: the 10 most beautiful endings of the anime

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the 5 most beautiful themes of Naruto and top 5 of the Naruto Shippuden opening comes a new appointment, this time dedicated to the ending of Naruto Shippuden. We selected 10 of these among the 40 produced for the historic anime of Studio Pierrot, evaluating both the songs and the videos, as well as how well they were handled.

Naruto Shippuden Ending 01-Nagareboshi ~Shooting Star~ , the first closing theme song of the anime and which closes the first episodes with a nostalgic return but a captivating and enveloping song.

, the first closing theme song of the anime and which closes the first episodes with a nostalgic return but a captivating and enveloping song. Naruto Shippuden Ending 04-Mezamero! Yasei , a very particular ending that in terms of music is much more powerful than the classic closing themes, while the video is a parade of Naruto characters but designed in a very different way than usual.

, a very particular ending that in terms of music is much more powerful than the classic closing themes, while the video is a parade of Naruto characters but designed in a very different way than usual. Naruto Shippuden Ending 06 – Broken Youth , another song much more rock than usual, while the scenario takes us to a real world. Naruto and Sasuke are two ronin who meet in feudal Japan with a tense video.

, another song much more rock than usual, while the scenario takes us to a real world. Naruto and Sasuke are two ronin who meet in feudal Japan with a tense video. Naruto Shippuden Ending 08 – Bachchikoi , the strangest and most particular of Naruto Shippuden’s endings. Hip hop and rock music with different singers that make it all strange, but above all it is the video that strikes with Sakura, Hinata, Ino, Naruto, Rock Lee and Gai dancing to unlikely choreographies.

, the strangest and most particular of Naruto Shippuden’s endings. Hip hop and rock music with different singers that make it all strange, but above all it is the video that strikes with Sakura, Hinata, Ino, Naruto, Rock Lee and Gai dancing to unlikely choreographies. Naruto Shippuden Ending 09-Shinkokyuu , let’s go back to more normal songs with the ninth theme. If the video isn’t anything too special, the song is strong and manages to do all the work.

, let’s go back to more normal songs with the ninth theme. If the video isn’t anything too special, the song is strong and manages to do all the work. Naruto Shippuden Ending 19 – Place to Try , this makes us retrace the story of Naruto and Sasuke with a very dynamic video and song.

, this makes us retrace the story of Naruto and Sasuke with a very dynamic video and song. Naruto Shippuden Ending 21 – Cascade , accompanies episodes from 257 to 268. Once again, Naruto and Sasuke are the protagonists, while Sakura and Hinata watch from afar.

, accompanies episodes from 257 to 268. Once again, Naruto and Sasuke are the protagonists, while Sakura and Hinata watch from afar. Naruto Shippuden Ending 34-Niji no Sora , let’s jump much further on with an acronym that traces the history of the Leaf Village seen by a particular person, the owner of Ichiraku Ramen. There have been many customers before Naruto and seeing it all through a secondary character has a much more distinctive flavor.

, let’s jump much further on with an acronym that traces the history of the Leaf Village seen by a particular person, the owner of Ichiraku Ramen. There have been many customers before Naruto and seeing it all through a secondary character has a much more distinctive flavor. Naruto Shippuden Ending 38 – Pino to Ameri , we head towards the latest acronyms with a very quiet ending for both the musical proposal and the video one.

, we head towards the latest acronyms with a very quiet ending for both the musical proposal and the video one. Naruto Shippuden Ending 40-Zetsu Zetsu, we close with the last of the 40 closing credits. Zetsu Zetsu is very balanced in the song and in the video, with the latter making us retrace the whole story of Naruto in a nostalgic way.

What are yours Favorite endings of Naruto Shippuden?