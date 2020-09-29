Naruto Shippuden: Pain is ready for battle in this spectacular statue

As many of you surely know, the epic of Naruto has been able to quickly conquer millions and millions of fans, thus becoming in a few years one of the most beloved productions of the industry, first through paper production and then through a successful animated adaptation that has expanded the fame of the series even more.

The success of the franchise has never failed and indeed, between spin-offs, video games, films and much more, it has only increased, as demonstrated by the infinite cosplay and fan art that continue to populate the web. Given the great results obtained by the work, various companies have thus launched into the production of themed gadgets designed to attract the attention of the most avid collectors.

Among the many, there is also MH Studio, recently returned to the spotlight thanks to a splendid statue themed Naruto Shippuden and specifically dedicated to Pain. As can be viewed from the images at the bottom of the news, the work actually shows Yahiko, whose body is being used as a puppet by Nagato, waiting for the fight and ready to deliver his first blow. The work is characterized by a large amount of details (placed side by side at a height of 58cm) and, as stated by the company, is already available for preorder at a cost of around 430 euros – not counting shipping costs -, while the release is currently set for the third quarter of 2021.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that just recently a curious crossover between Naruto and Hello Kitty has been revealed.