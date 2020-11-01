Naruto Shippuden: Hashirama and Madara compete in a statue worth over 1000 euros

The rivalry between First Hokage Hashirama Senju and Clan leader Uchiha Madara comes to life in a fantastic collectible statute. Fans of Naruto: Shippuden they will be thrilled by this gigantic figure, whose market value however exceeds over 1000 euros.

The collectible figurine brings to life the battle between Hashirama and Madara, both ready to give themselves the coup de grace. Approximately 70cm tall, the figure is packed with stunning detail and appears to emerge from one of the scenes in the Naruto animated series: Shippuden. Made by LongHu Studio, the statue is already available for preorder. The price, however, could be prohibitive to most: we are talking about 1150 euros. An expense proportional to the quality with which the figure was created.

Madara Uchiha and Hashirama Senju, joining forces, they founded the Leaf Village with the intention of creating an era of peace between their respective clans. However, when the title of First Hokage was given to Hashirama, the first disagreements arose. The long-awaited peace now seemed impossible and the two fighters challenged each other for control of Konoha. Madara’s defeat and death appeared to bring prosperity to the village, but several years later her revenge was terrible. If you are a fan of Masashi Kishimoto’s work, in addition to this figurine, the watches of Team 7 of Naruto: Shippuden are coming. Additionally, it has been revealed who has the strongest Sharingan in Naruto: Shippuden.