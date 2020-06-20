Naruto Shippuden: an illustration depicting Sasuke with short hair

Share it:

Masashi Kishimoto, at the end of Naruto, well thought to project the story a few years into the future in order to allow fans to be able to see the protagonist's dream come true. Inevitably, this choice has also led to a physical growth of the characters, as they have now become adults.

However, the appearance of the characters at the end of the opera did not exactly satisfy all the fans, especially with regard to Naruto himself as an adult. The major criticisms, however, emerged with the sequel to the work, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, who proposed a particularly different character design than the original.

Among the ninja who aroused more fanfare in the sequel to the manga Masashi Kishimoto because of its appearance there is also Sasuke. Fans, in fact, have repeatedly shown their disappointment for the new Uchiha design, to the point that on the net there are several illustrations that drastically change its appearance. One of these you can admire in the artistic representation attached at the bottom of the news that imagines the famous ninja with a shorter hair, highlighting the Rinnegan of the left eye. But about Uchiha, have you ever wondered what Sasuke would look like in the style of some famous manga people?

