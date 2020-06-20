Entertainment

Naruto Shippuden: an illustration depicting Sasuke with short hair

June 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Masashi Kishimoto, at the end of Naruto, well thought to project the story a few years into the future in order to allow fans to be able to see the protagonist's dream come true. Inevitably, this choice has also led to a physical growth of the characters, as they have now become adults.

However, the appearance of the characters at the end of the opera did not exactly satisfy all the fans, especially with regard to Naruto himself as an adult. The major criticisms, however, emerged with the sequel to the work, Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, who proposed a particularly different character design than the original.

Among the ninja who aroused more fanfare in the sequel to the manga Masashi Kishimoto because of its appearance there is also Sasuke. Fans, in fact, have repeatedly shown their disappointment for the new Uchiha design, to the point that on the net there are several illustrations that drastically change its appearance. One of these you can admire in the artistic representation attached at the bottom of the news that imagines the famous ninja with a shorter hair, highlighting the Rinnegan of the left eye. But about Uchiha, have you ever wondered what Sasuke would look like in the style of some famous manga people?

READ:  ONE PIECE: how was the last color made? A video of Eiichiro Oda shows it to us

And you, instead, what do you think of this design, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.