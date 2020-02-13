Naruto Shippuden: a viral Kakuzu cosplay killed the Avengers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Of so many anime and manga, Naruto: Shippuden is certainly among the best known in the world. The work born from the genius of Masashi Kishimoto has taken root in every country, creating a large group of fans who pay homage to the anime in their own way. It is what made a cosplayer who has decided to take the role of Kakuzu but not too faithfully.

Kakuzu teamed up with Hidan and composed the duo of the immortals of the Akatsuki organization. Their wandering however ended in Naruto: Shippuden when they faced members of the Leaf Village. It was on that occasion that Kakuzu showed all his skills and the forbidden technique of which he was in possession that allowed him to use the conquered hearts with which he created masks, white and each of them had a color that referred to a materialization of the chakra.

The cosplayer posted by DraftDraw on Reddit and that you can see at the bottom, however, has decided to give the character a new look, throwing him in a sense in the world of the Avengers. The Kakuzu in question has conquered the hearts of Captain America, Thor, Hulk and Iron Man, inserting their masks on the back. We do not wonder what materializations of the chakra these masks refer to, but it is certainly an original idea for realizing the character of Naruto: Shippuden.

Always themed Naruto: Shippuden, a family recently prepared an Akatsuki cosplay, while the ninja world also arrives in the rings thanks to the wrestler Venom.