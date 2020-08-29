Naruto Shippuden: a fierce Hashirama is revealed in a statue of almost 400 dollars

Share it:

Of the great epic of Naruto we have spoken several times over the years, particularly after the arrival of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a sequel to the original work that helped restore life to a franchise that many thought had now inexorably come to its complete conclusion.

Instead, the brand continued on its way, all being accompanied by countless parallel works, including spin-offs, video games, animated films and much more. Given the success that still appears very palpable today – as notable from the infinite amount of cosplay and themed fan art – it should not be surprising that more and more companies are launching into the creation of themed gadgets designed to entice the most avid collectors.

Among the many, there are also the guys from Clouds Studio, who have officially unveiled to the public a new Naruto Shippuden themed figure and specifically dedicated to the well-known Hashirama Senju. As can be seen in the images at the bottom of the news, the statue showcases Hashirama ready for battle, a work that is characterized by a final result capable of leaving you breathless, also for the numerous details present. As specified by the company, the statue is currently available for preorder for a price of $ 359 (not including shipping costs), while the release is currently set for the first quarter of 2021.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently a splendid Naruto-themed statue specifically dedicated to Orochimaru was also unveiled.