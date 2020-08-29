Entertainment

Naruto Shippuden: a fierce Hashirama is revealed in a statue of almost 400 dollars

August 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Of the great epic of Naruto we have spoken several times over the years, particularly after the arrival of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a sequel to the original work that helped restore life to a franchise that many thought had now inexorably come to its complete conclusion.

Instead, the brand continued on its way, all being accompanied by countless parallel works, including spin-offs, video games, animated films and much more. Given the success that still appears very palpable today – as notable from the infinite amount of cosplay and themed fan art – it should not be surprising that more and more companies are launching into the creation of themed gadgets designed to entice the most avid collectors.

Among the many, there are also the guys from Clouds Studio, who have officially unveiled to the public a new Naruto Shippuden themed figure and specifically dedicated to the well-known Hashirama Senju. As can be seen in the images at the bottom of the news, the statue showcases Hashirama ready for battle, a work that is characterized by a final result capable of leaving you breathless, also for the numerous details present. As specified by the company, the statue is currently available for preorder for a price of $ 359 (not including shipping costs), while the release is currently set for the first quarter of 2021.

READ:  Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, episode 14 is on VVVVID

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently a splendid Naruto-themed statue specifically dedicated to Orochimaru was also unveiled.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.