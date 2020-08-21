Naruto Shippuden: A cosplay of the beautiful Konan as she prepares for action

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Naruto Shippuden is a world full of characters, all different from each other and often with unique abilities. This is also reflected in the clothing and appearance, giving fans the opportunity to dress in different ways if they want to make a cosplay dedicated to Naruto and company.

We recently introduced Azey-chan’s Sakura Haruno, a beautifully crafted cosplay, but also a male disguise of Sasuke Uchiha. Today, however, we propose to go and probe a character who was once on the opposite shore: Konan, member of the Alba organization. Pain’s friend who has been shrouded in darkness for a long time will then decide to go over to Naruto’s side, eventually finding death in the Rain Village.

To create a cosplay di Konan Cherry.Cosplay, also known as Shari Molina, took care of it. The girl took three photos of Konan which you can see below. The set allows us first of all to look at the creation of the hair, lilac and collected on the right with a paper flower of the same color, but also the face makeup. In the first photo in particular you can admire the splendid makeup used which seems to prepare Konan for an attack with his famous paper shurikens. You liked this cosplay to Naruto Shippuden theme?