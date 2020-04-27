Naruto: Shikamaru will leave you speechless in this realistic cosplay

Share it:

Masashi Kishimoto, legendary author of Naruto, has recently been at the center of several discussions regarding the cancellation of Samurai 8: the legend of Hachimaru, a title that has never managed to stand out among the other Weekly Shonen Jump series. Despite this, his great work continues to thrill thousands of fans around the world.

Between ups and downs, Naruto is an extremely flourishing franchise even outside of Japan, thanks to an impressive popularity and preserved by the current following of the manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. However, the series has often been the focus of attention of many artists, including American rappers, who have continued to support the work thanks to their creativity.

Recently, bakka Cosplay he attempted to carry out a difficult undertaking, that is to make an interpretation as faithful as possible to the character of Shikamaru, right arm of the seventh Hokage and probable future Leader of the Leaf Village. The extraordinary cosplay in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, amazed the fans for the final rendering, full of details to appear almost "plasticized". The artist also shared the character's "making-of", accessible via the link attached to the original post.

And you, instead, what do you think of this cosplay, do you find it quite faithful to the original character?