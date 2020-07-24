Naruto: Sasuke's Kirin against Itachi manifests itself in breathtaking fan-art

Share it:

The clash between Itachi and Sasuke was one of the most anticipated events of Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece, Naruto. An epic battle, as well as the turning point for the protagonist's iconic rival who led him to undertake a series of wicked actions.

Even today, the fight between the two Uchiha brothers continues to be talked about thanks to extraordinary details discovered from time to time, like a short frame taken from the animated adaptation that reveals Itachi's murderous instinct. In any case, the younger brother of the Akatsuki member had prepared properly before embarking on a battle of this magnitude, even at the cost of absorbing the dangerous Orochimaru.

During the clash, in fact, Sasuke pulled his ace up his sleeve, the Kirin, one of the strongest techniques of the Art of Lightning. A deadly attack capable of throwing a concentrate of lightning with an unprecedented power against the opponent, so huge as to break a mountain and put the Itachi Susanoo out of order. In honor of this epic moment, a fan, a certain otumami, wanted to dedicate an extraordinary illustration – perfect as wallpaper – to the sensational launch of Kirin.

And you, instead, what do you think of this graphic representation, do you like it? Tell us yours, as usual, with a comment in the reserved box below