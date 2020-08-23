Naruto: Sasuke Uchiha with the cursed sign in a 400 € figurine

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Cursed Sign by Sasuke Uchiha was formed during one of the final sagas of the first part of Naruto. The boy activated this technique in the fight in the Epilogue Valley, with his hair lengthening and with two huge hand-shaped wings protruding from his back. This form was also seen after the timeskip.

In the part known as Naruto shippuden we haven’t seen Sasuke use the second level of the Cursed Mark much. However when he used it he took full advantage of it. One of the first times he was seen in action against Orochimaru, when the white snake was murdered by his pupil. The second was against Deidara, in which he came out without a wing, and finally he was also activated against Itachi, the last time he was exploited.

Despite having disappeared in the middle of Naruto, the Cursed Sign is still remembered by fans and for this there is a dedicated statuette on the way. Below we see the first photos of this € 390 creation by Dream Studio, with Sasuke on the second level and with a lot of Chidori in action and snakes ready to attack. Expected for the first months of 2021, it is 40 centimeters high and 26.8 wide. Already available for pre-order, will you buy Sasuke when he was still in Orochimaru’s service?

For the saga of the blond ninja, some fans also created the Ichiraku Ramen in LEGO, a historic restaurant whose protagonist went to refresh himself with a bowl of the famous Japanese dish.