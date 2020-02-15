Naruto: Sasuke joins Akatsuki in an epic action figure

Share it:

Sasuke Uchiha is one of the most cryptic characters of Naruto Shippuden, due to the duality that distinguishes his personality, characterized by very strong contrasting feelings. The relationship with his brother, and the subsequent departure of the latter, was the engine that triggered the ninja's dangerous dream.

Despite this ambiguity that characterizes its characterization, Sasuke he remains one of the favorite characters of the franchise, above all thanks to a cold and detached character. As evidence of this popularity, recently, Weekly Shonen Jump He took the opportunity to remember the seventh anniversary of Uchiha's return to the Village of the Leaf following the fight with Naruto, enjoying a moderate success from the dedicated community.

Furthermore, Itachi's brother even enjoys a powerful themed merchandising, as evidenced by the latest creation by Mini and Up Art Studio, two companies that have joined together in a collaboration to create an epic action figure. The subject in question, Sasuke, is portrayed during the period inside the Akatsuki, a phase characterized above all by the clash with the Killer Bee. The model will be available in two versions, one in 1: 4 scale and another in 1: 6 scale, respectively at the price of 277 and 161 euros, to which are added any shipping costs.

