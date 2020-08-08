Naruto: Sakura will leave you breathless in azey-chan cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Not all characters from Naruto have enjoyed considerable fortune within the community dedicated to Masashi Kishimoto's masterpiece, indeed, far from it in some cases. There are protagonists of the work who have often been the victim of controversy and criticism from fans, above all Sakura.

Introduced as the female lead of the series, Sakura it has never managed to carve out that slice of public it aspired to, obtaining in many cases the opposite effect. Fans, in fact, did not appreciate the exuberant personality and his characterization within the story, aggravated by the sentimental issue with Sasuke badly digested by a large section of the public.

Despite this, her constant presence within the manga has favored a certain popularity, fueled by the sporadic personal interpretations dedicated to the character by fans, such as this splendid cosplay curated by shirogane-sama. However, he recently got to talk about another splendid reinterpretation, this time curated by the cosplayer Azey-chan. The artist succeeded in carefully emulate Sakura's physical characteristics, enjoying a resounding success on Instragram with the beauty of 11 thousand positive events attached to the photo, the same traceable at the bottom of the news.

And you, instead, what do you think of this cosplay, do you like it? Tell us yours, as usual, with a comment below, but not before taking a look at the controversial Naruto cover made by a Marvel artist.