Naruto: Sakura is ready for action in this perfect Shirogane-sama cosplay

Among the first characters inserted in Naruto by the mangaka Masashi Kishimoto there was the classic female co-star, in this case Sakura Haruno. Despite being a love interest of the protagonist, the pink-haired girl has eyes only for Sasuke and ignores or even badly insults the poor blond ninja.

Over time, however, Sakura will mature and get closer to Naruto seeing him as a responsible and trustworthy person, which will culminate with one of the most famous sagas of the manga when Sasuke disappears and she will ask the protagonist to bring him back to the village. . After the timeskip that brings us in Naruto: Shippuden, the girl shows changed and matured in the body but not in the character, while taking more into consideration the friend of the team 7.

After the passage of two years, Sakura always shows up with short pink hair and the red Konoha ninja band tied on the head. She wears a sleeveless red jacket with a zip in the center and dark shorts under a sort of beige skirt. There cosplayer Shirogane-sama decided to dedicate a disguise to this version of the leaf ninja. Below you can see this Sakura Haruno cosplay with lots of pose and kunai in your hands, making it really very faithful to the counterpart of the manga.

