Naruto receives a big warning after Kurama’s death

Naruto Uzumaki He has dealt with his share of pain in life, which is why fans were expecting his life as the Hokage to be pretty simple. The boy worked tirelessly to make his dream come true, and there was never any doubt that Naruto would give his life to defend the village if necessary.

In fact, that’s why the Hokage almost just died in the manga of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and his savior has issued a dire warning to Naruto before passing away. The Truth News reminds you that you can read the Boruto series in MANGA Plus.

A warning for Naruto

For those who are stuck with the manga now, you might be in shock from the kurama death. No one expected the mighty Kyubi to lay down his life for Naruto, but that’s what happened. The Tailed Beast lied when he said that the formidable Modo Baryon kill Naruto.

The move was only lethal to Kurama, and Naruto is stunned by the big reveal. As Kurama prepares to leave, he can to share some final words with your host. Despite the difficult beginning of their bond, the two have already become close friends.

The Tailed Beast may not freely admit it, but Naruto is one of his closest companions, and he makes those feelings known with his last words: “I guess this is it. I have to go, but be very careful. Already. you will not have superhuman strength … “

“So if you go overboard, you’ll end up joining me in no time. Until that day comes, you are fine Naruto “

As you can see, Kurama spent his last moments with Naruto reminding the ninja of an important fact. The Hokage will stay without a tailed beast from now on, and that’s not something Naruto has ever experienced.

Naruto, Minato and Kurama in the anime

He may have lost Kurama for a brief moment during the Great Ninja War, but the Tailed Beast is gone forever. Naruto will have to reevaluate his battle style in almost every way now, and it has yet to be seen how weakened the Hokage is at the end of “Boruto 55.”

