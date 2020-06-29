Naruto: rapper Megan Thee Stallion's new track includes a reference to Sasuke

Share it:

The love between the rapper Megan Thee Stallion and the anime is certainly not a secret, but nobody would have expected to see a quote in his new hit "Girls in the Hood". The song, published last June 26, in fact contains a reference to two of the most famous ninja in the world: Naruto is Sasuke.

The new piece published by the artist, currently sixty-first most listened to in the world, in fact, contains the following quote (editor's note: the text is very explicit, so there are some complaints): "I'ma make him eat ** *** while I'm watchin 'anime (Wow, wow, anime) / P *** y like a Wild Fox, lookin' for a Sasuke (Yeah, yeah, ayy, yeah)". The reference did not go unnoticed, either Viz Media that Crunchyroll they took the opportunity to applaud the singer.

In an old interview, Megan Thee Stallion professed his love for Naruto declaring: "(…) In general, however, I have to choose Naruto. At first, no one liked him, but in spite of everything he continued to work to become number one. It's practically me, and I'll always continue to train!". The quote obviously drove all fans of the opera crazy.

And what do you think of it? Do you remember similar quotes also from Italian artists? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the girl then, you can't really miss the quote to My Hero Academia shared on Twitter long ago.