Naruto: Pain and Kisame become spectacular collectible busts

August 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
One of the most successful narrative elements in the series of Naruto is the amount of mysteries and background of characters that are revealed little by little over the course of the chapters, and among the many examples we find the organization Alba, Akatsuki, consisting mainly of dangerous and skilled ninja, recognized as S-level criminals.

L'Akatsuki it immediately struck fans, since the first appearance of Itachi Uchiha and Kisame Hoshigake, which took place in chapter 139. Distinguished by an apparent calm and profound confidence in their abilities, the members of the Alba organization have always created many difficulties for their opponents.

Being built on a system totally independent of the hierarchy and legislation present in the various villages, Akatsuki had like main goal is to make the world a peaceful place, even if this would have meant following unconventional methods. Upon Yahiko's death, the leadership of the organization passed to Nagato, who radically changed his approach to achieve that goal.

The XZ Studio in honor of these particular shinobi, has made two figures depicting Pain and Kisame, as you can see in the post reported at the bottom of the news. The busts in question are about 18 centimeters high, and are placed on a base with red clouds, the emblem of the Akatsuki, and on the specific ring linked to the characters. The statues can already be pre-ordered at a price of 50 euros each, and will be available before the end of the year.

