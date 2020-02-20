Naruto: Netflix's subtitles spoil an important twist on Tobi

Share it:

The animated series of Naruto has reached its conclusion for quite some time, but the show is still vivid in the memory of the fans, in which it left an indelible mark telling a definitely imperfect epic, but nevertheless of great impact .

Naruto's anime is currently available to the vision on the hottest streaming platform of the moment, Netflix, thanks to which fans – eager to dive back into the world created by Kishimoto – have found a rather unpleasant spot in the management of subtitles.

A Reddit user, in the midst of watching an episode of Naruto Shippuden, stumbled upon a huge spoiler on Tobi's real identity. A dense mystery was built on the character, aimed at pressing the viewer until his final revelation, but apparently Netflix wanted to speed up the times by revealing the correspondence.

The spoiler is featured within season six, in episode 28: during a Tobi conversation, English subtitles clearly show Obito's name on the screen, displacing the new viewers who until then had approached the series without knowing its actual plot developments.

