Naruto: Neji Hyuga comes to life in a spectacular cosplay

The Last Great War of Naruto has brought with it numerous victims, some of them belonging to the franchise since the first issues of the manga of Masashi Kishimoto. Importance never overshadowed, just think of the recent initiative of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations which has brought back some deceased ninja.

Years after the end of the manga, the legacy of the franchise has passed into the hands of its spin-off sequel edited by Ukyo Kodachi and Mikio Ikemoto who are continuing to support the ninja imaginary through brilliant insights. Yet, the merit of popularity lies almost entirely in the hands of the community that for more than 10 years has continued to support the work with manifestations of creativity, just think of the cosplay occasionally made by fans.

Recently, cosplayers have been gaining some popularity hakken thanks to some of the best interpretations of Naruto characters currently available in circulation, proof of his latest proposal in a realistic key of the second hokage. The protagonist of the cosplay, this time, is Neji Hyuga, one of the most popular ninja of the franchise and one of the victims of the War that has upset the entire imaginary of the work. The interpretation has met with considerable uproar from the community with almost 8 thousand expressions of appreciation from fans.

And you, instead, what do you think of this cosplay, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.