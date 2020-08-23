Naruto meets Animal Crossing: a fan recreates Konoha on his personal island

Share it:

When it comes to the latest Nintendo exclusive, Animal Crossing New Horizons, fans of anime and manga have finally had the opportunity to customize their characters with the characteristic clothes of some protagonists, and to reconstruct the settings seen in their favorite series , as happened for Naruto .

Konoha plays a very important role within the narrative of Masashi Kishimoto’s work, especially in the first part, and to pay homage to the Leaf Village, a fan has faithfully reproduced, on his Animal Crossing island, some of the main places seen in the course of chapters and episodes.

User @ Xnd991 shared the impressive images below on Reddit, showing four different characters, Itachi, Naruto, a mysterious member of the ANBU organization, and Kakashi, on different backgrounds, with numerous details, such as rivers, bridges and gigantic stone faces, which show the passion and time taken to obtain certain results.

Having received positive comments, and numerous requests regarding the island’s dream code, the enthusiast promised to update the post with new panoramas and glimpses of his very personal Konoha.

Recall that Sasuke Uchiha got a 400 euro statue, and that soon the Ichiraku Ramen could become an official LEGO set.