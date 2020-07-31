Naruto: Marvel artist creates the cover of the new home video, the result is disastrous

Share it:

Recently, VIZ Media had announced the arrival of a brand new Blu-ray home video edition of Naruto, which would include three films and a number of interesting extras. American fans could not wait to get their hands on this new edition, until, a short while ago, it didn't the official cover has been shown.

At the bottom you can take a look at the particular cover made by the well-known illustrator of Filipino origins William "Whilce" Portacio, best known for collaborating with Marvel (Daredevil, Hulk, Iron Man, X-Force), DC (Authority, Batman: Confidential) and Image Comics (Artifacts, Darkness, Spawn). As you can see by reading the comments, fans did not like the "western" reinterpretation proposed by the designer.

There Naruto: Triple Feature Collector's is a collector's item available in the US from October 6th, which will include three films: Guardians of the Kingdom of the Crescent Moon, The legend of the Gelel stone is Spring in the Snow Country. Standard and Steelbook present the same cover, so we will see if VIZ Media will opt for a modification or not.

And what do you think of it? Promoted or rejected? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the series then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at the beautiful Naruto figures shared on our pages a few days ago.