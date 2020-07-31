Entertainment

Naruto: Marvel artist creates the cover of the new home video, the result is disastrous

July 31, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Recently, VIZ Media had announced the arrival of a brand new Blu-ray home video edition of Naruto, which would include three films and a number of interesting extras. American fans could not wait to get their hands on this new edition, until, a short while ago, it didn't the official cover has been shown.

At the bottom you can take a look at the particular cover made by the well-known illustrator of Filipino origins William "Whilce" Portacio, best known for collaborating with Marvel (Daredevil, Hulk, Iron Man, X-Force), DC (Authority, Batman: Confidential) and Image Comics (Artifacts, Darkness, Spawn). As you can see by reading the comments, fans did not like the "western" reinterpretation proposed by the designer.

There Naruto: Triple Feature Collector's is a collector's item available in the US from October 6th, which will include three films: Guardians of the Kingdom of the Crescent Moon, The legend of the Gelel stone is Spring in the Snow Country. Standard and Steelbook present the same cover, so we will see if VIZ Media will opt for a modification or not.

READ:  Will Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker crack Marvel’s Avengers Endgame’s Records?

And what do you think of it? Promoted or rejected? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the series then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at the beautiful Naruto figures shared on our pages a few days ago.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.