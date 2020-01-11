Naruto: Madara inspires fear in her opponents with this female cosplay

Share it:

The world of Naruto started with the presentation of strong but all in all normal ninja. The young genins faced many dangers during their 12 years, but these evolved as the story progressed. All in the shadow of legendary ninjas belonging to ancient times such as Hashirama Senju and Madara Uchiha.

These two were the most important ninja of the time and inevitably had an exaggerated impact on the world around them. And they also had it in Naruto's present, when they were resurrected following a plan orchestrated by Madara Uchiha.

Now the latter ninja, one of the best of the Uchiha clan, really comes to life thanks to a cosplay. However, the one proposed today is a Madara Uchiha revisited in the feminine by Kasumi Shima Cosplay. The girl decided to take on the role of the well-known Naruto ninja with her battle armor.

While above has the typical red armor, modified to adapt also to the female forms of the cosplayer, below the girl has a simple black tights that leaves the breast area partially uncovered. There is no lack of angular hair or hair red flash in the eyes given by the Sharingan.

There have been other Uchiha-themed cosplay, as well as a Christmas one starring Hinata.