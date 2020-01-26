Naruto: let's see this splendid cosplay by Sasuke Uchiha

Share it:

Sasuke Uchicha is one of Naruto's most controversial characters. The character, created by Masashi Kishimoto's pencil, is one of the most loved of the opera, but there is also a large slice of fans who can't stand it. Let's take a look at one of the best cosplay dedicated to the character.

Twitter user weebplug shared on his social profile a beautiful cosplay of the character of Sasuke, which is really very close to the representation that we find in the manga of Masashi Kishimoto. The author of the cosplay manages not only to be very similar, but above all impresses with the melancholy air that he manages to convey with his interpretation, which is very close to that of the comic Sasuke. In Naruto Shippuden, in fact, Sasuke is going through a very difficult period. After defeating the diabolical Orochimaru and having followed his tenacious ninja, the boy must also face a difficult confrontation with his brother Itachi (also take a look at this beautiful statue of the clash between Itachi and Sasuke). Here he learns a terrible truth that will upset his world and all his convictions and that will bring him to clash with Naruto and the Kages of other countries.

And what do you think of Sasuke and this cosplay? Did you like its management by Kishimoto? Let us know in the comments. We also leave you with this beautiful Jiraiya action figure.