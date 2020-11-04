Naruto: let’s discover Shino Aburame’s scary ninja techniques

One of the scariest clans of the Leaf Village is undoubtedly the Aburame Clan, a renowned family in the universe of Naruto for jutsu related to insects. We analyze the frightening techniques of Shino, the most powerful exponent of his clan.

Unlike Uchiha’s eye skills or Akimichi’s enlargement techniques, the Aburame Clan is double-tied to insects. The abilities inherited from the members of this family require a particular dedication, as well as bring with them inconveniences and difficulties.

The descendants of the Aburame come infusions at birth with Kikaichu insects, a particular breed that nests in the body to feed on its chakra. This procedure transforms the newborn’s body into a living hive that houses and feeds the insects in exchange for complete obedience.

The handling of insects it is the base for the attacks of Shino and the whole Aburame clan. While it may appear that insects are summoned, they actually emerge from small holes in the body. This basic fighting technique, therefore, launches the insects in search of the opposing chakra. Shino can also summon insect copies of his body, as well as summon a swarm capable of caging the enemy.

The Aburame Clan is then associated with a race of carnivorous insects, called Kidaichu, capable of consuming the flesh of the unfortunate victims. These insects can also act defensively by forming a shield for the host. Shino is also capable of complete research missions thanks to a particular female insect, which through the scent of pheromones can find allies or adversaries. Similarly, a portion of the swarm can be released into the air to explore the environment and gather information. Are you worried about the techniques of the Aburame Clan?