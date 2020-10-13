Naruto: Konan is ready to fight in this winged figurine

The world of statuettes and action figures has now consolidated, especially for those brands based on anime and manga. Among the best known and most famous is Naruto, based on the manga of the same name by Masashi Kishimoto and which over the years has produced truly exceptional and excellent statuettes.

We recently introduced you to a battling Hinata Hyuga created by MegaHouse. Today there instead we move to the enemy front with the character of Konan, a former member of the Alba organization and first Naruto’s enemy, then an ally. At the Rain Village we saw her at work as she unleashed all her paper-based power.

This power you can take home thanks to new Konan figurine created by Jianke Studio. On a scale of 1 to 7, with 36 centimeters in height, 34 in width and 26 in depth, it will be available from the first quarter of 2021 for around 130 dollars. However this was created in limited quantities with only 333 pieces. The preorder is already possible from the Figureace.com site while below a photo contains all its features.

Konan hovers in the air with his wings and shikigami shape on a swirling blue base. We also remind you that Konan came to life with a splendid Cherry cosplay.