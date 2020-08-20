Naruto: Kishimoto reveals in an interview that he regretted a technique

Share it:

Naruto it is a historical series that is still read and seen by a large group of people today. Masashi Kishimoto produced from 1999 to 2014 a manga destined to remain in history and which has excellent ideas, despite some defects that affect especially in the final part. But there are also some things the author would have liked to change.

After thanking Western fans for supporting Naruto, which surprised him, the mangaka in an old interview with Kobayashi let slip an opinion on the Technique of Body Multiplication, in Japanese known as Kagebunshin no Jutsu. With his debut in the first chapter of Naruto, the interviewer asked Kishimoto if he was wrong to insert such a strong technique from the start.

And Kishimoto replied, "That's right. Naruto got strong quickly. When he got better he then increased the number of clones. At that point I thought 'Now I've really gone too far!'"The problems were not only on the logistical front of the fights, but also on the artistic one, since Kishimoto had to draw hundreds of versions of Naruto in an era where digital did not yet exist and therefore could not speed up the work that much.

However, this manga will remain immortal despite certain choices, as demonstrated by the poll of readers who consider Naruto a life-changing series.