Entertainment

Naruto: Kishimoto reveals in an interview that he regretted a technique

August 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Naruto it is a historical series that is still read and seen by a large group of people today. Masashi Kishimoto produced from 1999 to 2014 a manga destined to remain in history and which has excellent ideas, despite some defects that affect especially in the final part. But there are also some things the author would have liked to change.

After thanking Western fans for supporting Naruto, which surprised him, the mangaka in an old interview with Kobayashi let slip an opinion on the Technique of Body Multiplication, in Japanese known as Kagebunshin no Jutsu. With his debut in the first chapter of Naruto, the interviewer asked Kishimoto if he was wrong to insert such a strong technique from the start.

And Kishimoto replied, "That's right. Naruto got strong quickly. When he got better he then increased the number of clones. At that point I thought 'Now I've really gone too far!'"The problems were not only on the logistical front of the fights, but also on the artistic one, since Kishimoto had to draw hundreds of versions of Naruto in an era where digital did not yet exist and therefore could not speed up the work that much.

READ:  The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, first details on the fourth season: "We messed up Midge"

However, this manga will remain immortal despite certain choices, as demonstrated by the poll of readers who consider Naruto a life-changing series.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.