Naruto: Kakashi’s importance to the ninja shown in a magnificent illustration

Over the course of the 700 chapters of Naruto , Masashi Kishimoto made us participate in the incredible growth of the young ninja of Konoha, who from the clown of the class managed to fulfill his dream that became the Hokage. Naruto went to great lengths to achieve his goal, but without some reference figures he would never have succeeded.

In fact, all the training and teachings received from Iruka, Kakashi and Jiraiya must be considered, who in addition to being very patient masters, have proved skilled shinobi on various occasions. To exercise most influence on Naruto’s attitudes, were certainly Kakashi, with whom as soon as he left the Ninja Academy he began to carry out the first real missions alongside Sasuke and Sakura, and the powerful and late legendary ninja.

It was thanks to these almost fatherly figures that Naruto was able to pave the way to become Hokage, and to celebrate the passing of the title between Kakashi and his pupil, fan @kakashixy posted the video that you can find in bottom of the page, where we find two illustrations with the two ninja represented from behind, with Kakashi next to his pupil when he was still a genin, and then when he finally managed to dress up as the Hokage.

