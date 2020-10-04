Naruto: Kakashi’s Chidori in a fantastic female cosplay

Designated to guide the three young ninjas of Team 7, Kakashi has made fans fall in love with his design and mysterious character since his first appearance. He is the best Naruto character? Here is the answer of the sailorsalem cosplayer.

In both Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, Kakashi Hatake is one of the symbols of the Leaf Village. First in the role of master of Naruto, Sakura and Sasuke and then in that of Sixth Hokage, the Ninja Copier has been the protagonist of splendid and exhilarating battles. Thanks to his Sharingan Kakashi has repeatedly defended Konoha, at the same time thrilling fans with his tearful story. Given his immense popularity, Kakashi is one of the symbolic characters of Boruto: Naruto the Next Generations, as well as the new master of Boruto.

Whether Kakashi is the strongest and most fascinating character in the franchise created by Masashi Kishimoto is certainly not up to us to say, but a cosplayer wanted to provoke fans by asking this age-old question. On her Instagram profile, Sailor Salem has reinterpreted the character in her own way, proposing a splendid and provocative female version. In the shot, the girl simultaneously uses both Sharingan and Chidori, one of the most powerful techniques used by Kakashi. And if you are fascinated by the figure of the Hokage, do not miss this splendid Lady Tsunade cosplay.