Naruto: Kakashi lands on TikTok and goes viral with an impressive fan made video

The series of Naruto may have been over for years, but the work of Masashi Kishimoto it certainly remains one of the most appreciated and honored in the history of Japanese entertainment. Success seems to have even reached TikTok, where the Ninja Copiator has recently gone viral thanks to the video of the animator Sergio García.

In the clip created by @BrknSergio and visible at the bottom of the news, the leader of Team 7 literally comes to life by exchanging his body with that of the American cosplayer d00mdcosplay. The video reached nearly 70,000 plays on TikTok and over 180,000 on Instagram, a very impressive result.

Kakashi Hatake has always been one of the most loved characters by fans, protagonist of some of the most incredible battles in the series. Just last month, another user showed his appreciation by making an amazing fan made animation of the clash between Kakashi and Obito, published after 26 hours of work and visible on our pages.

Kakashi Hatake has always been one of the most loved characters by fans, protagonist of some of the most incredible battles in the series. Just last month, another user showed his appreciation by making an amazing fan made animation of the clash between Kakashi and Obito, published after 26 hours of work.