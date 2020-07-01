Naruto, Kaho Shibuya returns to Tsunade's cosplay which highlights its forms

Share it:

The world of Naruto continues in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations with new and old characters integrated together towards an unpublished story and a world yet to be discovered. However many of the fans of the universe created by Masashi Kishimoto are still particularly attached to those ninja and copimari that we met with the first sagas.

Of cosplay on Boruto and companions there are, of course, but not with the same relevance and quantity that is dedicated to the characters of Naruto. The first series, willy-nilly, will remain unforgettable and timeless despite the stories of the new generation of Konoha.

Among the best known female characters there is certainly Tsunade Senju, grandson of the legendary first Hokage Hashirama and fifth at the head of the village after the death of his master Hiruzen Sarutobi. In addition to the great strength that distinguishes it, caused by a high ability to control the chakra, another of the characteristics for which Tsunade is known is certainly the huge breast that has made it a victim of the prying eyes of Jiraiya and other characters.

In reality there are few cosplayers who can boast of a breast so prosperous that it fits into the woman's shoes, but Kaho Shibuya he did it by presenting us his Tsunade cosplay. The set of photos you see below takes up the Hokage and follows the video of Tsunade posted by Kaho Shibuya a few weeks ago. Enjoy the photos below and let us know what you think.