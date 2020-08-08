Entertainment

Naruto: John Boyega uses an anime technique in an Instagram video

August 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The famous work created by Masashi Kishimoto it is famous for the numerous and original fighting techniques used by the protagonists. In addition to the Naruto fan art focused on the Kirin used by Sasuke, we recommend this funny video by John Boyega.

Find the video linked at the bottom of the news, the movie begins with Grace, the sister of the famous Star Wars actor, intent on drinking from a cup, on which the most attentive will notice the writing dedicated to Attack on Titans, one of the most successful anime of recent years. At one point John enters the scene and asks his sister if she finished his juice. Faced with her affirmative answer, Finn's interpreter decides to confront her, also using the Chidori seen in the Naruto episodes, while Grace chooses to rely on the flames that envelop her body.

In the short video there is also a clip of Naruto soundtrack, one of John Boyega's favorite series. In the comments to the video, the actor justifies himself by blaming the numerous anime they saw during the quarantine, although fans have welcomed the short, asking John Boyega to film more. Waiting for other posts, we recommend this cosplay dedicated to a Naruto character.

